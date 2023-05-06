CN2 Digital Dashboard – Marker Dedication & Space Craze

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a marker Dedication to honor the Bethesda Presbyterian Church Revolutionary War Patriots.

This will take place Saturday, May 6th at 10 AM at Bethesda Presbyterian Church on McConnell’s Highway in York.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Museum of York County will present a “Space Craze” lunch & learn program featuring a space historian and curator at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

This will take place Saturday, May 6th from 10:00am – 4:00pm at the Museum of York County.

There will be plenty of space science activities with the lunch and learn taking place at 11:00am.

Registration is required.

