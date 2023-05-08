What are you talking about? Here’s what we are talking about in “The Rundown” with Laurabree & Lucas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden sitting down discussing lots of area happenings. All things from graduations to the newly crowned Mrs. South Carolina. They also take a ride on The Big Bounce and check out all the fun from the SC Strawberry Festival. All that and more in our latest Rundown!
