Clover School District says it has the highest graduation rate in South Carolina

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When it comes to producing the highest number of High School graduates, Clover School District said it’s number one.

Clover School District said it has achieved the highest district graduation rate in the Palmetto State, according to new data released on this Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Clover Schools said the 96.6% high school graduation rate capped the good news released today as the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) issued State Report Cards.

Clover leaders said the graduation rate showed improvement over last year’s 95.8% and is markedly higher than the state’s 83.8% graduation rate.

The South Carolina Department of Education releases the report cards each year, which will compile school and district performance on a number of assessments in various categories, including Academic Achievement, Preparing for Success, English Learners’ Progress, Graduation Rate and College and Career Readiness.

The report from the Clover School District says most schools maintained the same overall rating they had in 2022. Two schools, Bethany Elementary and Griggs Road Elementary, showed improvement. Bethany Elementary improved to a “Good” rating over last year’s “Average” rating. Griggs Road Elementary improved to an “Excellent” rating over last year’s “Good” rating. Larne Elementary slipped to a “Good” rating after earning an “Excellent” rating last year.

Clover School District Superintendent Dr. Sheila Quinn said “Clover High School’s efforts at building relationships with students and nurturing them to graduation has really paid off. Their commitment to our tagline of ‘Each Child, Each Day…Excellence’ is clearly demonstrated in their achieving the state’s highest graduation rate. I am proud of the students and staff who persevered to ensure that so many students would earn their diplomas and get a good start in life.”