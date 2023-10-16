Clover School District asking the community to help with the new schools

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School District turning to the community for help with selecting school names, mascots and colors for the three schools that will open in the fall of 2026.

The three schools to open include the second High School on the Daimler Property, the 8th Elementary School that will also be located on the Daimler Property, and a 3rd middle school to be located at the current Ninth Grade Campus.

The Clover School District has two surveys opened now through Tuesday, October 31st.

The Clover superintendent says now is the time in the design process of the schools where they need to make decisions on the school culture.

The suggestions shared in these surveys will be presented to focus groups of students, parents and staff members, who will make recommendations to the Superintendent.

To learn more about the schools and how you can get involved visit the Clover School District website.