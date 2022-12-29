Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year.

Chipotle is set to open Friday, December 30th. The location is 2316 Cherry Road, Rock Hill.

Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!

Hours will be 10:45 AM until 10 PM.

The first 5 people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle merchandise and guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and quac after their first purchase.

The restaurant chain is hiring at its Rock Hill location and offers competitive benefits, crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

To apply and learn more, visit: com/careers.