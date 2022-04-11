Chester – Shots Fired Call Turns into Murder Investigation

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Deputies responding to a Shots Fired call on Saturday, April 9 in Chester finds one person shot and laying on the ground.

Deputies found 27 y/o Quentin Linsey Williams aka “Leo” on the ground in the Eureka Mill neighborhood around 10:40 pm. Williams was transported to Chester where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office Release:

On April 9, at approximately 10:40 p.m., deputies, who were patrolling the Saluda Street area of Chester, heard gunshots in the Eureka Mill neighborhood.

In seconds, deputies arrived at a home on 3rd Street. Upon arrival, deputies witnessed one victim, later identified as Quentin Linsey Williams aka “Leo,” age 27 of Chester, on the ground. Williams had been shot.

Deputies began rendering aid to Williams while calling for EMS. EMS transported Williams to MUSC Chester where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.