Chester Man Wanted On Attempted Murder Charge, Considered Armed And Dangerous

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 28-year-old Vangereil Dretreckes Miller.

Miller has an arrest warrant for attempted murder regarding an incident that took place in Chester County on on May 13th.

Miller’s last known address is 525 Second Street in Chester, S.C. He could possibly be in the Great Falls area of Chester or in Rock Hill.

Miller is to be considered armed and dangerous. Miller is entered into NCIC (W160948859).

If you have any information regarding the man’s whereabouts, call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 803-581-5131.

