Chester County School District, Deputies Conduct Welfare Checks On Students To Make Sure They’re Okay

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A survey released by the South Carolina School Boards Association shows nearly 80 percent of school board members believe face-to-face instruction and returning to school in the fall is important. Right now their biggest concern is to simply touch base with students.

In Chester County, the school district and the sheriff’s department are partnering to conduct welfare checks on students they have not heard from since school buildings closed nearly two months ago.

“Teachers are so vigilant about any behavior changes in their students. If it’s not typical, it raises a concern with a teacher,” said Chester County School Superintendent Dr. Angela Bain.

Bain says the district has heard from 100 percent of elementary school students, but has not heard from about 6 percent of middle and high school students. Thanks to a new initiative with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will conduct welfare checks on those students.

“When a child is found, a parent is located and we just have a conversation with them,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, adding that he just wants to make sure students are okay.

“I’m concerned about their safety,” said Dorsey, “I’m concerned if they’re being fed, [if] they’re being taken care of, [if] they’re in a safe home environment.”

Dorsey says deputies have a list of questions they ask students and parents. But he doesn’t want residents to be alarmed by the welfare checks.

“I just want the community to know that this isn’t big brother going out and making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do. This is all trying to look out for the welfare and the well-being of our children.”

Dorsey says they started the welfare checks on Tuesday, and hope to finish by this Saturday when seniors graduate. In total, they are checking on about 70 students.