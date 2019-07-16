Catawba Ridge Basketball Camp

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads having their very first summer basketball camp! The court the camper practiced on is the same court that circulated a lot of talk because of how nice the court and scoreboard are! Watch the video to see how much fun the campers had at camp!

Plus, the EA Madden NFL ratings are out and former South Pointe Stallion and Carolina Gamecock, and current New England Patriot, Stephon Gilmore is the 2nd highest rated cornerback in the NFL!

Lastly, the Fort Mill post 43 baseball team beat Inman 11 to 1 to take game one of the 5 game series. Fort Mill post 43 travels to Inman tonight for game two with first pitch scheduled for 7 PM. The team did drop from first to third in the state ranking after falling to Aiken last week.

Rock Hill Post 34 taking on Greenwood and won 5 to 1. Game 2 happening tonight at Rock Hill High with first pitch scheduled at 7:30 PM. Rock Hill Post 34 is ranked number 5 in the state rankings.