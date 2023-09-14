Carolina Connection – Wren’s Village hosting an 80’s prom to end Pediatric Cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Want to relive your prom night? Wren’s Village can make that happen with an upcoming 80’s Prom themed event with the goal to help end Pediatric Cancer.

The fundraiser event is set for Saturday, September 23rd between 7:00 – 11:00 P.M., and the prom night venue is the Courtyard by Marriott in Kingsley located at 1385 Broadcloth Street.

Tickets cost $143 per person and can be purchased at www.wrensvillage.com

