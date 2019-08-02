Carolina Connection: Safe Passage Welcomes New Executive Director

Meet Tiffany Byrd. She’s Safe Passage’s executive director. Tiffany has been with the organization for several years – making her way into her new role. In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid sits down with Tiffany to learn more about her, what she does and what she envisions for Safe Passage for years to come.

