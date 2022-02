ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dr. Edward Serna was recently named the new Winthrop President, he will be the school’s 12th leader. He’s moving here from Maine and will start July 1st. CN2’s Laurabree Monday interviewing him through zoom, learning more about this full circle moment that’s bringing him back to campus and also learning more about his family.

Click above for full interview.