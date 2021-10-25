Brunch Pop-Up with Chef Mitizi Jackson-Robinson

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mitizi Jackson- Robinson is a native of York and graduated from york comprehensive high school. Throughout her career she’s cooked for celebratities and has been featured on the food network and several other popular media outlets sharing her southern food with a twist.

This Saturday she’s in town for a brunch celebration with the community at the ten eleven events. The menu includes 5 courses and mimosas. she tells us why she decided to cook here for the first time in 3 decades