Bible Cover Illustration

ROCK HILL, S.C.– A York County illustrator is now showcasing his work at the national level.

Stephen Crotts created 45 cover drawing for a new collection of scripture journals. Crotts says its always been his dream to illustrate a bible. Each drawing is inspired by stories in the bible. The collections are split off into volumes and every page includes a scripture with space to journal.

“An art director from Harper Collins saw some art work I did on similar theme and he asked me if I would be interested in making an illustration for every book in the bible. And giving my interest I just jumped on that,” Crotts said.

Crotts is extremely passionate about doing wood carvings , sketching, painting, and illustrating. He has shipped art work to more than 10 states this year.

You can find this collection at HarperCollins Publisher online. For more of Crotts work you and reach him on Facebook at Stephen Crotts or scrotts.com.