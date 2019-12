ROCK HILL, S.C. — Local business and performance bedding manufacturer Bedgear is giving back to the community.

The organization just recently celebrated it’s 4th annual Impact Day.

The company’s employees came from around the country to spend the day with kids from Charlotte’s Ronald McDonald house and seniors from Morning Side Assisted Living Home here in Rock Hill.

In the video above, learn more about Impact Day and how Bedgear is helping those in need this holiday season.