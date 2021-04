CLOVER S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This month Gallery 120 exhibit is all about Autism Awareness.

Curator Mari Matamoros says “The main thought was to have autistic artist express through art what’s in there minds. What is in their world, to show everybody and to bring the community into their world.”

“Into My World” can be viewed in-person through the week or virtually at clovergallery120.org.