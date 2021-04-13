A City of York Economic Development Incentive Plan Could Bring More Small Businesses to the Downtown Area

(YORK, S.C.) CN2 NEWS — Significant economic changes are on the horizon for the City of York’s historic downtown district. As one business looks to expand City leaders are looking to encourage them, and attract new investors.

Right now, York’s historic district has two dozen small businesses, ranging from retail to restaurants. A change in the city’s economic investment threshold, in its first council reading, could bring in more.

City Manager, Seth Duncan says, “City Council is very, and the city is very excited about being able to offer some new opportunities for businesses, one of the things that we’re trying to do is to encourage economic development here in downtown in modifying the existing economic development incentive program.”

In the historic district of downtown York that investment threshold is moving from $1 million down to $500,000. That means that investors or developers could begin taking advantage of that threshold as soon as May.

Hoof and Barrel Owner, John Hines says, “We have got to handle our capacity on Friday and Saturday night so we’re building another facility to be able to accommodate bigger crowds.”

Hoof & Barrel restaurant is looking to expand, adding 5,000 square feet of space and bringing an additional 35 jobs to the city. Originally unable to expand in the historic district, because of the investment requirement, owner John Hines says the City has always looked to support small business, and was willing to step in.

“Any incentive that the city can do for any of the small business is going to benefit us be at any type of tax break or anything that can help us stay in the city,” says Hines.

City Manager Seth Duncan says York is about small businesses. He hopes to strengthen that culture in the downtown district.

“Congress Street is the lifeblood of the City of York. It is where the culture, the excitement, the fun happening is going on. You’ve got boutique shops, boutique opportunities, we’re about to start a concert series here right where were standing and so it’s really just the lifeblood of the community, it’s the focal point, it’s some thing that makes York unique. We’re the White Rose City, and so this is an opportunity for us to be able to convey that to the public into our visitors as well.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with city and business leaders about what the new changes will mean for the downtown community.