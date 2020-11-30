Anne Springs Close Greenway – Giving Tuesday

ORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Anne Springs Close Greenway is celebrating 25 years!

In an effort to celebrate, the nonproift is asking members to donate $25.00 for 25 years on Giving Tuesday!

Below is a list of virtual events starting at 8 AM on Tuesday, December 1st.

8:30 Greenway Stables

10:30 Greenway Preschool at the Nature Center

11:30 Betsy McLean PAR Garden & Greenway Community Garden

1:30 Greenway Outdoor Academy

3:30 Blue Star Entrance w/ Kathy Larkin & Debbie Kiggins – Hiking Club

4:30 Schweinitz Prairie – Trails Team

5:15 Gateway Canteen