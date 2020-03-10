All Rise: Rock Hill’s New Family Court Building Preparing To Open Its Doors

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The new York County family court building is just a few days away from opening.

Staff members say it was time to start over and upgrade – as they were previously housed at the Heckle Complex – which was never designed to be a formal courthouse.

“We’re finally going to get the respect for family court that it deserves. This looks like a courthouse. It feels like a courthouse,” said Angie Smarr, Chief Deputy Clerk of Court. “We believe the citizens of York County and the state are going to be very proud of this facility.”

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid takes a tour inside the building and explains why it will be known for such prestige.