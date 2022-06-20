How Adult Protective Services Helps Protect Grandparents

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you think of the Department of Social Services you likely think of children, not grandparents.

The York County DSS is working to change that this past Wednesday, June 15 during Elderly Abuse Awareness Day. The Adult Protective Services event focused on what elderly abuse looks like and the steps to take to prevent it.

The event featured speakers from different protective services, including the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Ombudsman, South Carolina House Calls, and the York County Department of Public Safety. These organizations came together during this event to trade information on how to better protect our seniors.

Please click above for full story.