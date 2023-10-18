A message if your have teenage drivers in your family

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to statistics, more than 1,800 drivers between the ages of 15 to 20 die in motor vehicle crashes in a year.

That’s why this week, October 16 – 21, 2023 is Teen Driving Safety Awareness Week. Reports show car crashes are the number one cause of death for teenagers in the United States.

CN2 News sits down with Chelsea Sutton, the Trauma Program Manager at Piedmont Medical Center, on what parents should know before their teenager gets behind the wheel.