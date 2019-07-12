5-Month-Old Boy Dies in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Chester authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy.

Several agencies, including the Chester Police Department, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and SLED, responded to Deaver Street. Emotional family members and officials in unmarked cars were on the scene. Officials say they responded to call earlier Friday morning to an unresponsive infant.

“Anytime it’s a child fatality, we believe you should respond as quickly as possible to make sure that if anything has gone wrong that we need to know about, we protect the possible scene, and whether it ends up being a natural scene or whatever, we’ve done everything on the front end,” Chester County’s Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively said.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office identified the 5-month old child as Nolan Ryan West. The cause of death is still under investigation. The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.