30% of Youths Use Tobacco – Mostly Flavored E-Cigarettes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The SC Legislation Ends on Thursday, May 12 and there is one Bill in particular that Dr. Dave Keeley is interested in talking about.

Dr. Keeley, semi-retired in the areas of public health and family medicine, says the big news is the latest tobacco survey showing that 30% of South Carolina Youth are still involved using tobacco products. He says the bulk of that is in the use of electronic cigarette form. The big concern lately is the attraction of flavored products.

Keeley says they are “concerned that the Tobacco Industry is pushing very hard at the state level to pass a bill that will take away local governments ability to make changes and stop the growth of this tobacco use.”

See the full interview above.

