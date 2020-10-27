27-Year-Old Man Sent To Hospital After Shooting In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 27-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in Rock Hill on Monday night.
Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department say they were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 500 block of South Jones Avenue.
Officers arrived to find the victim laying in a yard after suffering a gunshot wound to lower body.
The victim was then transported by EMS to PMC with life-threatening injuries.
The Rock Hill Police is investigating.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.