21 Years Later Recovery Efforts at Twin Towers Just as Real

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on our country, the memories of that day and the weeks that followed, continue to stay on our minds.

A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims from ground zero.

Brian Collins, of Lancaster, says he was just a little part of the big puzzle that day, but as he shares with CN2’s Renee O’Neil its something he’ll always remember and wants others to never forget.

