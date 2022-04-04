2 Taken to Hospital after Car Drives into Fort Mill Restaurant

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Flipside Cafe in Fort Mill in the Regency Park area off of Hwy 21 is closed on this Monday after a car drove into its building Sunday morning while it was open.

The Flipside Cafe posting on social media that the driver had passed out and drove into their building injuring employees and guest.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver hit an illegally parked car, which then went into the building and hit a pedestrian. The driver and a person inside the restaurant were both taken to the hospital.

Owners telling CN2 News, “We are unsure on how long we’ll be closed, we are working diligently to get the cafe fixed and running again. We just can’t express how grateful we are that this wasn’t as bad as it certainly could have been especially for how many people are usually waiting in front of our place and inside and we are praying for the couple that was hurt and the driver and doing whatever we can to support our staff and patrons through this as well.”

