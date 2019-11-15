Victim in Apparent Murder Suicide Was La’Darious Wylie’s Sister, Family Members Say

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Police are investigating what they say appears to be a murder suicide after they found two people dead at the McAliley Apartment Complex in Chester.

Police say they received a call around 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday. They responded to 120 Main Street in Chester. Coroner Terry Tinker says when he arrived, KeShawn Wylie, 19, and Andreal McCrorey, 21, were deceased. Detectives say Wylie was the suspect and McCrorey was the victim in this situation.

Neighbors told CN2 News that the pair was a couple, but police say they can’t confirm that information at this time. A representative for the Chester police department says it wasn’t McCrorey who called 911, but a family member asking for their assistance.

“Sadness. Life gone too soon,” says Angela Boyd, who works nearby.

For Andreal McCrorey’s mother, this is the second time she is losing a child.

Family members shared with CN2 News that Andreal’s baby brother was La’Darious Wylie. Wylie was just 11 years old when he died a hero in 2015 after he pushed his sister out of the way of an oncoming car, and was instead killed himself.

“If that mom were my sister I would just tell her hold on,” said Boyd, “Trust God, and you do have our love and support.”

The official cause of death is unknown at this time. The Chester Police Department and the Chester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.