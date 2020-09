Duke Energy estimates power should be restored to more than 2,182 customers by 7:45 p.m.

Fort Mill Police are asking drivers to be careful driving and treat all intersections with broken lights as 4-way stops.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A large power outage has been reported in the town of Fort Mill.

