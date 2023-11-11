Savory Scoop – Cranberry spread & Thanksgiving punch in Renee’s kitchen!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – As we enter the holiday season, on CN2 Today’s Savory Scoops we will be checking out recipes from our CN2 families!

In this week’s edition, we are at Renee O’Neil’s home. Joining Renee is CN2’s intern, Kelly McAlhany!

Check the video out for a cranberry cheese spread and easy Thanksgiving Day punch!

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.

Recipes:

Cranberry Cheese Spread:

Ingredients – round cheese, (brie or any type of creamy cheese) cranberry sauce, honey, and crackers or toasted bread.

Preheat oven to 350, cut off top of cheese, put in oven-safe dish, bake for 5-7 minutes, (until melted) take out of oven, pour cranberry sauce on top of cheese, add a teaspoon of honey, put back in oven for 10 minutes, take out and stir. Enjoy with crackers or toasted bread!

Thanksgiving Day Punch:

Ingredients – Ginger Ale, frozen orange juice, sliced apples & oranges, and apple cider.

Mix all together and serve over ice!