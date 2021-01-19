Rock the Red for Gordon Owino

FORT MILL, SC–Gordon Owino has a congenital heart disease but he continues to fight and help those who face the same challenges as him.

“Having a special heart is hard, because we have to go to the doctor a lot. And I have to go to the doctor right after this, and I was in the hospital last week” Gordon said.

Gordon Owino says he enjoys going to camp luck to see other kids who can relate to his congenital heart disease, he also enjoys playing baseball. His mom Hayley Owino shared what keeps them going through such a tough time.

“Having a heart kid is super hard, its a journey you never think that you’re gonna embark on but you know with God as the driver and the captain of the boat all things are possible and we feel strongly about that” says Hayley Owino.

The Owino family along with many friends and other members of the community have now started the first “Rock the Red” fundraiser. Their goal is to have neighbors from all over the tri-county make a donation of $10 to receive a red bow that can be placed on their mailbox. 6 dollars and fifty cents from each bow will go to their foundation that supports other families going through the same thing.

“So like the red ribbons, they not only raise awareness but our community can show support for the cause we’re so passionate about” says Arnold Owino (Gordon’s Dad)

Donations are being taken until the end of January. Below is the form to donate to “Rock the Red”.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe82tTF2exBMcSnvdpkC93iRpOGfOZCXmfak4KLjyuOfRR_qQ/viewform?usp=send_form