Rock Hill Schools Cancels Football Practices After Those With Program Report COVID-Like Symptoms

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill School District has made the decision to cancel football practices at Rock Hill High in the interest of safety for athletes, students and staff.
This announcement comes after several individuals affiliated with the program have reported COVID-like symptoms.
School staff says this week’s games against Blythewood High School have been postponed.
The Bearcats JV team was scheduled to host Blythewood on Thursday, while the varsity team was set to travel to play the Bengals in a Region 4-AAAAA contest.
School and district officials will continue to gather information from symptomatic individuals before determining when practice and games may resume.