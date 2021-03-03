Rock Hill Police Make 2nd Arrest in Rich Street Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has arrested a second suspect in a homicide that took place on February 19th on Rich Street.

According to the department’s Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis, Brendon Robert Meyers, 24 of Rock Hill, has warrants issued for Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Chavis said in the release, Meyers was sought for apprehension for these active warrants and with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and Kansas State Police Meyers was taken into custody on March 2nd, 2021 in Ellis County, Kansas.

Meyers is being held until extradition back to Rock Hill occurs.

The York County Coroner’s Office says the victim in this case is 29 year-old – Harterius Massey of Winston Salem, North Carolina.