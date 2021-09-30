Rock Hill Named “Purple Heart City”

(Photo Credit: City of Rock Hill)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill City council members along with Rock Hill City Mayor, John Gettys designated the city as a “Purple Heart City”.

This happened in Monday’s council meeting.

Those behind the Resolution say a Purple Heart City shows its commitment to honor those military men and women who have been wounded as a result of combat operations.

Currently, York County and the City of York are both recognized as a Purple Heart City.

The purple heart is the oldest active military medal in the United States.

It is given to those from all branches of the military.

Organizers say becoming a Purple Heart City is a way to educate the community and start a conversation.

Kirk Clark of the Rock Hill Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Army.

He was drafted to the military and in 9 months he was wounded 3 times, the last injury put him in the hospital for four months.

Currently there is not a national registry of those who have received a purple heart – often times it is given out on the battle field, but if you have received a Purple Heart, you are encouraged to contact your county’s Veterans Affairs office so they have a record.