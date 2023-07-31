Results are in for the Catawba Nation Executive Committee election

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Catawba Nation has now filled five Executive Committee seats following an election held on Saturday July 29, 2023.

Brian Harris has been voted as the Chief of the Executive Committee after he received 457 votes to defeat opponent Jason Harris who secured 365 votes.

The Committee’s new Assistant Chief is Patricia Leach, who won the position with 333 votes.

Roderick Beck received 231 votes to be named the Secretary and Treasurer for the Executive Committee.

Two new At-Large Committee members were also chosen. Connie Wade received 322 votes to take one of those positions, with Roo George-Warren being named the winner of the second At-Large position thanks to 303 votes.

The election was conducted in accordance with the Tribe’s Election Ordinance, and took place at the Tribe’s Longhouse located on their tribal lands in York County, SC between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm, as well as by absentee ballot.

The new officers will officially be sworn in after a short window of time passes for challenges to the results.

You can find the full election results below with the total number of votes achieved by each candidate:

Chief – Winner: Brian Harris

Brian Harris Total Votes: 457

Jason Harris Total Votes: 365

Assistant Chief – Winner: Patricia Leach

Gerald Beck Jr. Total Votes: 309

Monty Branham Total Votes: 177

Patricia Leach Total Votes: 333

Secretary/Treasurer – Winner: Roderick Beck

Johnnie Ayers Total Votes: 143

Roderick Beck Total Votes: 231

Thomas Cabaniss Total Votes: 224

Vivian Garland Total Votes: 133

Aaron Wurdemann Total Votes: 82

Committee Member At-Large – Winners: Connie Wade and Roo George-Warren

Dewey Adams Total Votes: 88

Dennis Ayers Total Votes: 76

Jonathan Brown Total Votes: 142

Donna Brown Bruce Total Votes: 123

Quinlan Canty Total Votes: 212

Timothy Dean Canty Total Votes: 113

Roo George-Warren Total Votes: 303

Jason Rogers Total Votes: 66

Connie Wade Total Votes: 322

John Williford Total Votes: 154