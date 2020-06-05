Meet The Candidates Vying For A Spot On York County Council District 6

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — We continue our look at those who are running for York County Council in the upcoming June Primary set for next Tuesday, June 9th.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid highlights three Republican candidates, one of them an incumbent, for the District 6 seat.

She starts with Britt Blackwell, who has been on the York County Council board for more than 8 years, and then features Joseph Cox and Brandon Guffey.

South Carolina will hold its statewide primary on Tuesday, June 9th. You can vote absentee or in-person on Election Day.