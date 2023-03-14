Man arrested again on drug / gun related charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man who was charged in 2022 on several drug charges including selling drugs to undercover detectives in a Rock Hill restaurant and bar, according to authorities, has been arrested again on other drug and gun related charges.

According to a report from the York County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Michael Perlowich is now charged with 2 counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Possession of Cocaine and other citations.

This took place after deputies say they pulled Perlowich over in the area off Dave Lyle Boulevard and Main Street On Sunday, March 12th.

Deputies say Perlowich had an expired temporary tag. While deputies were getting information on the expired tag, the report says Perlowich appeared to be driving in a manner that was consistent with being excessively nervous. During the stop deputies found what appeared to be cocaine and two firearms.

Officials say Perlowich has been released on a 9 thousand dollar bond.

Officials say Perlowich has not pleaded to his charges from 2022 when he was arrested after officials say he sold drugs to undercover agents at Tattooed Brews.