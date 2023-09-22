Little Free Library creates “haunts” for booklovers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 Today) – Halloween season is in full swing in Rock Hill. Local Halloween lover, Niki Faile opened a free little library in her yard, but in the spirit of the season she has made it a Haunted Little Free Library.

“I think that it’s very important to encourage children to read. The younger the better, and this is a source for children to get books if maybe they don’t have access to the library or they can’t afford to go to the bookstore and purchase a book. You just never know what a child’s situation is.” Says Faile.

Inside the library you will find a wide variety of spooky books to choose from to enjoy this holiday season, as well as other books

. The Haunted Little Free Library is located at 706 Sumter Ave. in Rock Hill.

Niki says to stop by this Halloween to see all of her haunting decorations and hard work.