Lancaster Students Join Walkout

Talking to our kids about gun violence and recent school shootings may not be easy, but at many schools across the county including here in the Tri-county, students were given the chance to express their feelings.

Wednesday marks one month since a deadly shooting at a Florida High School claimed the life of 17 students.

In Lancaster County specifically, students were given the option of walking out of their classrooms to protest gun violence and to remember the young victims.