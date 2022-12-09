Handgun Found During Search on School Grounds

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 16-year old Buford High School student with carrying a Pistol, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies say the administration at Buford High was investigating violations in the parking lot and the handgun was found during a search for other contraband.

Authorities say no one was threatened.

See below for Release from the Lancaster School District:

The administration at Buford High School searched a vehicle today in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of board policy and school rules. While

conducting the search, a handgun was discovered inside the vehicle in question. The handgun was immediately secured and a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer responded to the scene.

No one was threatened and the handgun was found inadvertently during a search for other

contraband. The student involved will now face disciplinary action in accordance with state law and board policy. Law enforcement will decide on any criminal charges.

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department added, “We took possession of the .38 revolver, a small amount of marijuana, and a couple of smoking devices. All these items were found in the car. The student is a 16-year-old male, and he will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for the charges of Carrying a Pistol, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.”