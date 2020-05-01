Gov. McMaster Lifts Mandatory “Home Or Work” Order, Outside Dining At Restaurants Allowed Among Other Changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has made some major changes amid COVID-19.

The governor has removed the mandatory “home or work” order as of Monday, May 4th. It is now voluntary.

Outside dining at restaurants will also be allowed as of Monday.

McMaster is also removing restrictions on short time rentals from “hotspots” like NY, NJ, and similar locations. The self-quarantine order has been lifted from those hotspots, as well. No more two-week quarantine needed for people coming from those hot spot areas.



The governor wants to declare Sunday, May 3rd as a day of prayer in South Carolina. He says it’s time to pause, thank God and console those who have lost loved ones to this pandemic.

He says decisions about other businesses, eat-in restaurants, concerts, theaters, hair salons and others will come in due time. No changed announced yet in these areas.

Restaurants reopening outdoor dining must still follow guidelines set by the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association. They can reopen starting this Monday, May 4th.

160 new cases of covid-19, brings total number of people confirmed to 6,258. we’re also reporting 12 additional covid-19 deaths. and this brings deaths in state to 256.

curve is beginning to level