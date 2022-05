ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 48th Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, was the keynote speaker during the National Day of Prayer Service at Lakewood Baptist Church in Rock Hill.

A middle school club in Rock Hill winning a grant that is aimed at taking care of Mother Earth.

Plus, in CN2 Sports has the highlights and scores from second round games, and area schools are already hitting the gridiron for spring football practice.

We have those stories and more.