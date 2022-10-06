CN2 Digital Dashboard: Harvest On The Homestead, Barktoberfest, And The Kershaw Tailgate Festival

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Harvest on the Homestead will take place every Saturday in October on the grounds at Historic Brattonsville. The Living history programs at Brattonsville will highlight the harvest season on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries.

The River’s Edge Animal Hospital is also celebrating October with their second annual Barktoberfest this Saturday, October 8th from 1 to 4 PM. There will be Giveaways, Kid’s Activities, Food Trucks, and a Pet Costume Contest.

Also coming up is the Kershaw Tailgate Festival is this Saturday from Noon to 6 PM at Richards Park beside Kershaw Elementary. Organizers say they expect around 2,000 people and they have two live bands, a video truck that will be streaming all of the college games all day, inflatables, a trackless train, a visit by USC Mascot Cocky and more.

