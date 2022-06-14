CN2 Digital Dashboard – Council Completes Certificate, Puppy Yoga and Job Fair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –

in our digital dashboard, Lancaster County Council completed the Government Institute, Job Fair in Indian Land and Puppy Yoga with the Humane Society.

Lancaster County Council – as a group – says it has achieved the feat of each member graduating from the Institute of Government for County Officials!

This is a training program designed to equip county officials with the tools needed to enhance their skills such as legal issues – public budgeting, planning and land use as well as other abilities to function more effectively in their positions.

Greater Indian Land area businesses are looking for employees.

A job fair being hosted by the Indian Land Chamber is being held Thursday June 16th outside Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church at 238 Fort Mill Hwy from 8 am until noon.

The Humane Society of York County holding a Dog Yoga session this past weekend saying it was a tail-wagging success.

If you missed it – you are in luck because Cat Yoga will take place – this Saturday, June 18th at 11 AM inside the Humane Society’s shelter on Regent Parkway.

There is limited space – just 12 people and you need to sign-up ahead of time – there is a suggested donation of $25.