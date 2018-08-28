Clover Considering Paid Help

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 News) – The town of Clover is closer than it has ever been to having paid firefighters.

With rapid growth in the area, the Mayor, Greg Holmes felt it was necessary to take action.

The idea started back in the early 2000s, but no firefighters have been put on the payroll.

A special council meets tonight to discuss whether a recommendation will be passed along to council in favor of two paid firefighters.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage reached out to current volunteers to see how they felt about the possibility of paid help.