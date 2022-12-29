Annual Bake Sale Using Cookies to Fight Cancer in Kids

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It takes a village, or in this case nearly 30 communities coming together to raise money to try and fight childhood cancer.

Recently the annual Cookies for Kids Cancer event was held in York County and beyond. The sale coordinator for York County explaining there were 27 neighborhood sales and three public sales.

Those events raised more than $35,000. Combine that with the larger effort that went on around Charlotte, N.C. and they’re looking at $130,000 raised, all thanks to families stepping up to bake.