ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Come out to support the Upper Palmetto YMCA and dance the morning way with its annual Zumbathon at the Charlotte Ave. YMCA in Rock Hill.

The event is Saturday, May 22nd at 10 AM.

It is 5 dollars for members and 7 dollars for non members.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1191609957958065?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D