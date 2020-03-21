Young Expectant Father Passes Away

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Fort Mill community is coming together to support a young mother-to-be whose husband passed away. Amanda and Rick Allsbrook were expecting their first child this summer — a baby girl, Virginia Grace Allsbrook.

Rich suddenly passed away earlier this week at the age of 34 after battling a heart condition. Now, the community is helping to support the family.

“There’s always some good that can come out of a loss and I feel like we might not ever understand it on this side of eternity…,” says close friend, Chris Moody.

The community is raising funds to help Amanda cover expenses for their daughter.

