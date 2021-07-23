Young Boy Scout Builds Campsite

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A young boy scout says Anne Springs Close Greenway allows his troop the opportunity to learn and grow. Now, he is giving back by building a camp site for visitors , family, and friends. CN2 Rae’L Jackson takes us there while they set the foundation for the camp site.

