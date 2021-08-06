Yorkville Marketplace Celebrates One Year and More Growth to Come

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One year ago CN2 caught up with a few business leaders looking to start a market in the heart of the downtown area of the City of York. Now, one year later the Yorkville Marketplace on Congress Street is a hub for entrepreneurship, entertainment and tourism.

Once home to a 1950’s grocery store, then a host to several other businesses, 108 Congress Street is now home to one of the City of York’s largest downtown revitalization, projects the Yorkville Marketplace. Leaders say the buildings transformation and the community’s response over the last year has been an experience of its own.

Yorkville Marketplace co-owner, Kathy Holbert says, “The marketplace is providing boutique shopping experiences for the community. As well as offering an entertainment area with the bringing in the beer and wine sales, the cafe, offering a social gathering place for friends and families to come and relax and enjoy shopping while they’re also enjoying catching up with each other.”

Just one year ago, the Yorkville Market place is gone from being an empty building, to a building that holds the community within a community with more than 30 vendors and there’s more still to come.

Holbert saying, “It’s amazing to look back, this building was just gutted at this time last year, and we had so much vision. And I really can’t stress enough that even though we had a vision for the building, it took every one of our vendors to believe in the vision and then they simply just out did themselves with building their own spaces.”

The first of its kind in the city, The Grapevine, opening its third location at the marketplace. Its leaders saying the marketplace was the perfect space to encourage people to unwind and meet others in the community.

Julie Antrim with the Grapevine in York, says, “Being the social environment, we love coming here and sharing some great beers and wine and just enjoying the town here.”

And the Congress Street Cafe — a new eatery in town, where guest can enjoy salads, sandwiches, local meats and cheeses.

The café’s owner, Stephen Pacello, says, “The potential here with the beer and wine right next-door, …the meat and cheese trays are going to probably be really prevalent, really small plates, appetizer things for people that want to come and have a good beverage and sit down.”

Leaders say they’re pleased at how far they’ve come and look forward to the future.

“It turned out to be a little town inside a little historic town and it just feels wonderful here,” says Holbert.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with marketplace leaders about success over the last year and more that’s to come.