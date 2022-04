YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In today’s time it is rare to be first at anything.

But, York’s “Silver In The City” rally has become a trailblazer for camping and the love of Airstreams.

The event is all weekend, beginning with a parade at 9 AM on Friday, April 22nd.

In the video above, CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil speaks with the founders, John Leake and Terry Montgomery.

To learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/751517079169818